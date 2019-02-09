Kartik Aryan is undoubtedly one of the rising stars of Bollywood who enjoys a crazy fan following among girls in our country. The dashing actor keeps on swaying everyone with his hot and happening looks every now and then and girls are dying to know about his relationship status. Well, here's what we know!

Emerging as the new National crush of India, Kartik Aaryan bags a huge fan following. The Bollywood actor rarely talks about his personal life but the fans eagerly want to know details of his relationship status. As Valentines’ day is approaching, media wanted to know Kartik Aryan’s plans for his special one. Well, not to worry, its out now!

One of the magazines interacted with Kartik Aryan and asked him about his plans for Valentine’s day. On this, the actor replied saying that he will be shooting for his upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh and on sidelines, he will also be promoting his movie Luka Chuppi which will be releasing soon. Later, adding to it, he revealed that he is right now completely focussing on his work and fans and no one else. Clearing the air, he said that he is happy and enjoying his life and there is no one else right now.

The fun doesn’t stop here. Kartik Aryan was also asked about one advise that he would want to give to this generation or the millennials. On this, he replied saying he would only suggest that if someone has found his/her soulmate then they should give them full attention, be honest and be with him/her.

Kartik Aryan is going to treat his fans with many movies this year. The self-made boy, who has no back-up in Bollywood is ruling the industry like no other. Luka Chuppi is already up for release which will also be starring Kriti Sanon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More