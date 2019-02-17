Kartik Aryan who is still basking appreciation for his movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is soon going to treat his fans with another unique love flick Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. The actor recently split beans on the big secrets of his career while interviewing with a media house. He told fans that he rejected a movie that offered him 10 crore rupees and the reason will amaze you!

Kartik Aryan is one of the rising stars of Bollywood who has been hogging headlines for his ultimate hotness these days. The actor is enjoying a massive fan following and is even being called the national crush of India for the craziness he is experiencing by fans. The actor has given some splendid performances in Bollywood but his famous monologue has won a million hearts.

The dashing actor recently made a shocking revelation about his career and the fans are in awe. Recently, he was also topping news headlines because of his much-talked-about affair with Ananya Panday. For one reason or the other, Kartik Aryan creates a buzz on the internet. This time, the reason is his big revelation. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor recently talked about the huge stardom he got all of a sudden and how he managed it all.

Quoted by Mid-Day, Kartik Aryan told media that once he was offered 10 crore rupees for a role in a film but he turned it down. The reason state by Kartik Aryan was that he doesn’t need money so desperately to survive now. Money and glamour are by-products of what he does and he focusses on the movie. And further, he said that he didn’t feel himself in the film and that is why he turned it down.

Well, looking at the crazy fan following he is getting and his superb performances, many directors want to pitch him in projects but it is nice to see that the new-gen actors are focussing more on the quality of the film than going in for money.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More