Kartik Purnima: Kartik Purnima on air at 8: 30 pm. The story revolves around the life of a dark girl who was degraded in society for her skin color. However, a young smart guy started loving her for her nature and not by looks.

Kartik Purnima: Cinderalla story is recreated in the form of this Karthik Purnima serial, where a dark girl was tortured by her stepmother and stepsister and the whole of her life she struggled with insult. Here comes the twist, where a prince charming, Karthik started loving the girl and liked her nature more than her physical attributes, however, the boy belongs to affluent family, and his mother is very particular about looks, so in the first instance she didn’t like Purnima, but soon she developed good bond with her.

Talking about Purnima’s take on her color, she always felt that it’s her mother’s blessings and never felt ashamed of it. the show revolves around the love life of Prnima and Karthik, and how they deal with society’s norms where having a fair skin makes you supreme, their love story will definitely going to give you major couple goals.

No doubt the makers of the show brought a new concept which focuses mainly on beauty lie in the eyes of the beholder phrase, meanwhile talking about Purnima’s character, seems like she is doing justice to it as it is quite challenging for any actor to play such role. The show will on air at 8: 30 pm.

