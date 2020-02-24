Kartik Purnima: In the upcoming episode, Soni can be seen splashing water on Kartik as Purnima unknowingly touched his hand, which made Soni angry, currently the plot seems to be intriguing and fast-paced.

Kartik Purnima: A new concept, where a dark skin girl has always been humiliated for her color complexion since childhood she was made to feel degraded for her color by stepmother and sister, however, she still feels that beauty comes from within, and the dark color is her mother blessing. Here comes the twist to her life, when a boy started loving for her nature.

Meanwhile, in every story, there is a vamp so Kartik’s mother, Soni is playing the role in their love story, she is a lady who hates black color in every possible sense. When she got to know that Kartik and Purnima are developing feelings for each other, then she tries hard to break the connection between them. In the latest promo, Purnima unknowingly falls down over Kartik, which his mother saw and immediately she splashes water on Kartik so that Purnima’s black color could wash away.

Talking about the show, no doubt the plot is intriguing and fast-paced as Cinderella’s story will be displayed in the form of Kartik Purnima serial. Till the show is getting a positive response from the viewers, needless to say, Purnima’s character is very much liked by all, as in Indian society women with darker complexion somehow faces same situations in real life.

Kartik Purnima video:

