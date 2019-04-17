Kartikeya Gummakonda and Digangana Suryavanshi's much-awaited Tamil/Telugu film Hippi has finally got a release date and the film is slated to release on June 7 this year!

Tamil stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Digangana Suryavanshi’s much-anticipated film Hippi which is a Bilingual romantic-drama which will be released in both Tamil and Telugu has finally got a release date! yes, you read that right! The film, which stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Digangana Suryavanshi in key roles is slated to hit the silver screens on June 7 this year.

The leading lady of the film, Digangana Suryavanshi, took to her official Instagram account to share a poster from the film in which she is seen with Kartikeya Gummakonda who is the lead actor and she further shared that their romantic-drama will hit the theatres on June 7, 2019. That is a very good news for all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the film to release.

The film has been helmed by ace filmmaker TN Krishna who is known for directing phenomenal Tamil films. Hippi has been backed by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banner of his production house V Creations. Hippi also stars Vennela Kishore and Jazba Singh and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

The music of the film which stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Digangana Suryavanshi has been given by Nivas K. Prasanna. The poster is being loved by all the fans and they are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

Digangana Suryavanshi is best known for her work in Hindi television soaps such as Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, Qubool Hai, Balika Vadhu, Ruk Jaana Nahin, Shakuntala, among many others. She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and participated in the 9th season of the controversial reality show.

