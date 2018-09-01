Karuna Ezara Parekh is a model, TV presenter, poet from New Delhi. She is fond of dogs, tattoos and travelling. She often writes on travel, women's issues, love and much more. Karuna came to light after she worked in India's top lifestyle television channel NDTV Good Times in a show titled, Life's a Beach.

You, whether you are male or female, do not get to tell another woman what to do with her body, or her life: Karuna Ezara Parikh

Karuna Ezara Parekh, model, poet, TV presenter, and a writer often wins many hearts on Instagram through her posts, either through her self-written sonnets, or her beautiful watchful pictures. Though the diva is quite popular on Instagram, little has been published about her. Karuna came to light after she worked in India’s top lifestyle television channel NDTV Good Times in a show titled, Life’s a Beach

Known for her poetry and tattoos, Karuna’s pictures on social media often depicts art. The diva also claims to be a staunch feminist and a Yoga practitioner. She is also fond of food, travelling and animals.

Recently she wrote an article in vagabomb.com, titled Why Wearing a Bikini on Television Doesn’t Make Me Any Less Feminist, in which she lead emphasis on women being free and fierce.

She stresses on usual stereotypical comments which women often go through, such as, “Don’t wear red lipstick, Don’t wear long earrings, I don’t like you in skirts, Why must you always wear salwar kameez – it’s so dowdy, You didn’t wax?”

Karuna writes poetry, stories and scripts. She recently wrote the film Kaash which was premiered at the Toronto Film Festival with her best friend, photographer and director Ishaan Nair.

