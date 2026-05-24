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Home > Entertainment News > Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya Film Jumps 56%, Worldwide Gross Surges Past Rs 217 Crore Milestone

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya Film Jumps 56%, Worldwide Gross Surges Past Rs 217 Crore Milestone

‘Karuppu’ continues its strong global run, earning ₹217 crore in 9 days. The Suriya-starrer saw a 56% jump on Day 9, driven by solid weekend turnout. Packed shows, rising audience demand, and strong overseas response are boosting its blockbuster momentum.

Karuppu box office collection
Karuppu box office collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 10:11 IST

The mythological mass entertainer ‘Karuppu’ is performing strong at the box office and is quickly becoming a major commercial success in a way that feels kind of surprising. With Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the starring roles and RJ Balaji directing, this fantasy action drama has made a real impact worldwide within nine days of the release, so fast that it kind of feels unreal.

That kind of audience pull has turned into impressive box office results, clearly showing the film clicked with viewers not just in India but also overseas, which is what a lot of films try for but not all manage.

‘Karuppu’ Day 9 Box Office: Suriya Film Roars Back With 56% Jump

After a kind of softer stretch toward the end of the weekday run, the film sort of made a strong comeback on its ninth day. On the second Saturday, ticket sales took a quick rebound, jumping 56 percent compared to Friday. This surge seems to point to fresh audience interest and a stronger gravitation toward general viewers.

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Theatres said the evening and night shows were full, and a few multiplexes also bumped up their screenings to match the rising demand. The solid weekend turnaround really suggests how well the film has turned that early curiosity into steady footfalls.

‘Karuppu’ Worldwide Collection Hits ₹217 Crore Mark, Continues Strong Run

The strong weekend performance has sort of pushed the film into that elite box office bracket, you know. In just nine days, the worldwide gross has already crossed an impressive ₹217 crore milestone, and it really shows the strong commercial pull plus broad market reach. Major cities are reporting good theatre occupancy , as are the smaller centres, so the pace stays steady for global earnings. Once it passes this key benchmark, it basically confirms the film as a certified worldwide blockbuster, for sure.

Second Weekend Boost Powers ‘Karuppu’ After Midweek Dip

While weekdays usually get this natural dip in footfalls for big-budget releases, the second weekend arrived as a strong booster for this fantasy entertainer. The impressive jump on Saturday seemed to help erase the usual midweek slowdown that kind of shows up after an opening week. This rebound indicates that family audiences are steadily coming back to the theatres for a grand, larger-than-life, kind of cinematic experience. 

Tamil Version Dominates as Film Maintains Global Momentum

The original language version is still kind of the main driver for the film’s strong box office results, while the Tamil cut is sort of doing most of the domestic work by posting consistently packed shows in its core area. The Telugu version is also bringing in steady support, adding dependable numbers right at the ticket counters.  

The overseas markets are looking good as well, pushing up the global total in a meaningful way and making the overall run feel stronger. 

Suriya’s Career-Best Run Continues With Massive Box Office Milestone

For the leading man, this release feels like a triumphant reentry into solid commercial dominance. The production has officially surfaced as the highest-grossing film of Suriya’s career, and yeah, it’s setting fresh benchmarks for what comes next in his future projects. It has also picked up the distinction of being the first Tamil film in several months to cross the much-talked-about ₹100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu by itself. 

Also Read: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama Earns Rs 3.65 Crore Amid Strong Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya Film Jumps 56%, Worldwide Gross Surges Past Rs 217 Crore Milestone
Tags: home-hero-pos-4KaruppuKaruppu box officeSuriyaTrisha Krishnan

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya Film Jumps 56%, Worldwide Gross Surges Past Rs 217 Crore Milestone

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya Film Jumps 56%, Worldwide Gross Surges Past Rs 217 Crore Milestone
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya Film Jumps 56%, Worldwide Gross Surges Past Rs 217 Crore Milestone
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya Film Jumps 56%, Worldwide Gross Surges Past Rs 217 Crore Milestone
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya Film Jumps 56%, Worldwide Gross Surges Past Rs 217 Crore Milestone

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