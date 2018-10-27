Kaal Bhairav Rahsaya actor Gautam Rode who tied the knot in the month of February with his ladylove Pankhuri Awasthy has kept his first fast on the occasion of Karva Chauth. In an interview to a leading daily, Gautam Rode said that it's the love which can make you to do unimaginable things and keeping a first fast for his wife is one of them. Apart from him, it's Remo D Souza's wife Lizelle who has inked herself to reciprocate her love for her husband.

Karva Chauth 2018: Gautam Rode keeps his first fast for his wife Pankhuri Awasthy

On the occasion of Karva Chauth, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya actor Gautam Rode is making sure to make his first Karva Chauth special. The actor who, recently, tied the knot has kept a fast for his wife, Pankhuri Awasthy. While speaking to a leading daily Gautam Rode said that it’s love which binds you to do unimaginable things. He was glad to keep his first fast is for his wife Pankhuri, who always stood by him.

Quoting about his first Karva Chauth plans, Gautam said that by giving up food he thought of making this day special for her and plan on taking for a special dinner in the evening. Gautam Rode tied the knot on February 5, 2018. It was an intimate ceremony which was attended by the close friends and family members.

Television handsome hunk never fails to give relationship goals with his wife. Every now and then, the actor has shared adorable photographs with his wife and taken the Internet by storm. Check out some of his photographs with his wife.

Apart from him, Remo D Souza has also special plans for his wife. The wife of a dancing judge of a reality show Dance Plus season 4, Lizelle decided to ink her wrist as well to reciprocate his love.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Bollywood movie Aksar 2 starring Zareen Khan and Abhinav Shukla. The actor has come back after quite a long time on the small screen. In an interview to a leading daily, Gautam Rode said that the characterisation, genre and the content are somewhat different from his previous works.

As per reports, the plot of the second season is also similar with the previous one. It is based on a certain myth and mystery around a temple. Recently, the actor filed a complaint against a real estate company for duping him with two others of nearly Rs 8 crore.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More