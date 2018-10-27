Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has never shied away in expressing her love with her husband Anand Ahuja. Every now and then, the couple can be seen giving relationship goals on social media. This time too, Sonam Kapoor made sure to shower her love on Anand Ahuja. Sonam has shared and Instagram and it's too cute to handle. Check out the photograph.

Karva Chauth 2018: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have never failed to give relationship goals. Every now and then, the couple share their PDA moments on the Instagram. On the occasion of Karva Chauth too, it is no different. The female actor Sonam Kapoor has shared an Instagram story where the couple can be seen flaunting their mehendi. In the photograph, Sonam’s mehendi has the initials of first letter of hers name and Anand with a heart emoticon. Anand Ahuja kept it simple with a heart emoticon. The couple is celebrating their first Karva Chauth.

The couple tied the knot on 8th May, 2018 in grand ceremony. Every Bollywood celebrity turned up for the big fat wedding to send out their best wishes. The newly weds looked extremely beautiful together. Various photographs of the happy couple took the Internet by storm.



Recently, the couple together attended the Milan Fashion show and Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s wedding. Undoubtedly, the couple looked absolutely beautiful together. Following this, the couple welcomed every big celebrity at the grand reception party.

They are not the only celebrities who are celebrating their first Karva Chauth. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are the prominent names who will be enjoying the festival of love and happiness.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding along side Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker. Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film performed well on the Box office. With a budget of 42 crores, the movie earned 138.8 crores.

