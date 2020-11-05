Karva Chauth 2020: Bollywood celebrated Karwa Chauth on Thursday with equal zest and enthusiasm. Take a look at some of photos of celebrities celebrating Karwa Chauth, which are taking social media by a storm:

On the occasion of Karva Chauth, several Bollywood beauties including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon and Sonali Bendre took to social media and shared stunning pictures. Wishing a happy Karva Chauth to all the ladies, the ‘Apne’ actor shared gorgeous pictured as she got dressed up in a maroon saree. In the picture, the ‘Dhadkan’ star looked breathtakingly beautiful as she elegantly posed for the lens. In the picture, Shilpa is seen donning a saree with golden print and matching traditional jewellery. In a low-make up look, the actor looked gorgeous.

She captioned the post as, “RED-dy Shetty Go! Happy Karvachauth, Ladies.#KarvaChauth2020 #SareeNotSorry #festiveseason #festivals #sareelove.” The ‘Sarfarosh’ actor Bendre, too, posted an adorable picture with husband Goldie Behl and penned a long note on the festival on Instagram.

“Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating. I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life,” she wrote in a caption to the picture.

Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner’ should be. He fasts with me, stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @TheRajKundra. I love you, Cookie ❤️🤗🧿🥰😘 pic.twitter.com/Frsabuja7D — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) November 4, 2020

Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating ❤️

I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living…

…https://t.co/dexFZhJqFw @GOLDIEBEHL pic.twitter.com/7iX4bXDpvA — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) November 4, 2020

“Every year, I celebrate Karwa Chauth with my family and friends. This ritual brings a new colour to my relationships, especially with my mother-in-law. It’s become a tradition to celebrate it together and I actually look forward to the day and what it entails, especially when we all come together. For me, it’s about this sisterhood we have created, being grateful for the beautiful bond my husband and I share and of course the opportunity to be pampered throughout the day. Do what makes you happy,” she added.

Dressed in a red traditional suit-salwar, actor Raveena Tandon shared a couple of pictures waiting for the moon to show up in the sky. She also penned a note on the Karva Chauth celebration this year. She wrote, “I fast for the happiness and health and long life, for my Mums,(mom and mamma,)my dad, my husband, my kids and their families. It’s all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe. This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in Mumbai!”

“For me, the holiest, purest, is the prayers for, my parents, my husband my family, who enrich my life every day with love happiness. I pray and thank god for everything. Happy #KarvaChauth,” she added.

Rocking a sheer red saree on Karva Chauth, actor Kajol on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning boomerang, and shared her different moods during the fast. The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ star posted an adorable boomerang on Instagram in which the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous.

In the boomerang, the ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ star looks beautiful as she sports a red saree, and matching bangles with jewellery. In a light make-up look Kajol smilingly posed while sitting on the stairs. She captioned the boomerang as, ” (a moon emoji), … the hunger games begin..# red alert #husbands beware.”

The ‘My Name Is Khan’ star went on to post adorable pics in her ‘Hunger Games’ series in another post. Kajol shared a couple of pictures and channelled her different moods on the special day. She noted, “Hunger games series. Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below)

1. Waiting for the moon with in patience, Slowly losing it, Serial killer is happening, Agar khaana nahi mila toh…,Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!!!”

Karva Chauth is a special occasion dedicated to married women. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their spouse.

