Promotions for the upcoming film Karwaan are in full swing. The film features Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salman and Mithila Palkar and will hit the theatres on August 3, 2018. During a promotion event, actor Mithila Palkar shared said that promotions for the film Karwaan are incomplete without Irrfan Khan. She said that something feels incomplete without Irrfan Khan.

A few months ago, actor Irrfan Khan had informed through a Twitter post that he has been diagnosed with a Neuroendocrine tumour and is currently under treatment in London.

“It was extremely heartbreaking to hear this (Irrfan’s illness) but all our love and prayers are with him. He is a fighter. Hope we see him soon. He brings the most vibrant and refreshing flavour to the film,” Mithila Palkar said. The actor made her debut with Nikkhil Advani’s Katti Batti and in Karwaan, she will be sharing the screen with Irrfan Khan.

“It took me a while to understand that I was acting with them. I had to pinch and remind myself that I am their co-actors. Initially, it was intimidating. There was a little bit of a pressure but they put me at ease. The minute we were on the sets it all went away. I was in awe of them,” Mithali Parker added.

In reply to a question, Mithila said that she just wanted to be an actor. She was hoping for opportunities to work and whatever came her way, she grabbed it. “This film means a lot to me,” she added.

