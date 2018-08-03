Karwaan box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates: Helmed by Akarsh Khurana and bankrolled by RSVP films, Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan has hit the screens today on August 3. The film has hit the theatrical screens along with Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Mulk and Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan.

Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan’s slice of life film Karwaan has finally hit the screens on August 3, 2018. Helmed by Akarsh Khurana and bankrolled by RSVP films, Karwaan marks the Bollywood debut of South Superstar Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar’s first film, in which she will be seen in the lead role. In essence, Karwaan revolves around three different individuals who come together for an unexpected road trip and how the road journey changes their life for a lifetime.

On its first day at the box office, Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan is expected to receive a slow start. The film will face a box office clash with Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan and Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Mulk.

Check out the LIVE updates of Karwaan box office collection Day 1 here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More