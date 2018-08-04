Karwaan box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates: Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan is in theatres. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta, the slice of life comedy-drama is made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Ishka Films.

Karwaan box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates:

09:00am:

Watched #Karwaan! It’s a beautiful slice of life, feel good film! A wonderful script brought to life by splendid performances from the cast on screen & by the director from behind the camera! Congratulations @PritiRathiGupta & @RonnieScrewvala! I loved it! — Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) August 4, 2018

Dont miss #Karwaan for anything guys! Its an outstanding good to life film that will make you laugh and cry at the same time! Ps:- Watch out for the 2nd half of the film, its just too good👌👌👍👍👍 — Ayush (@987_jain) August 3, 2018

#Karwaan is such a beautiful beautiful beautiful film the kind you want to go on and on and on. Brought a big smile on my face And DQ❤❤❤❤❤ — Nadaan Masakalli (@Nadanmasakalli1) August 4, 2018

08:30am:

I mostly watched dulquer Salman in dubbed movie with my husband who is fan of him ,I really liked his performance in #Karwaan , Irfan was good as always, all together it was a good movie !! #Karwaanreview — гเՇเкค (@_Letmebeme__) August 3, 2018

I watched #Karwaan last night what an Amazing movie I cannot remember the last time I sat smiling throughout a movie. #Karwaan is so refreshing. Warms you to the bones. ❤️ 🌴 — intisaar 💙 (@Dayah_bollyfan) August 3, 2018

#karwaan rare are the movies which moves you by bringing a permanent smile on you face for 2 hours. It’s funny it’s emotional but it’s honest. Reason a complicated journey showcased honestly. Wow elements @dulQuer icing @irrfank cuteness @mipalkar O @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies — ankush gupta (@rudramankush) August 4, 2018

