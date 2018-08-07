Karwaan box office collection Day 4: Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and south Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan has managed to earn Rs 8.10 crore in 4 days. Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan is made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Ishka Films. Kriti Kharbanda, Amala Akkineni and Priti Rathi Gupta starrer was released on August 3, 2018.

Versatile actor Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar-starrer Karwaan has managed to collect Rs 3.70 crore on the third day of its release which makes it a total of Rs 8.10 crore during the opening weekend of the film. With a slow start at the box office, the movie earned around 1.60 crore on the first day of its release. The comedy drama helmed by Akarsh Khurana, who has been the spokesperson for the media and entertainment industry on national forums like FICCI and CII, revolves around a guy who lives in Bengaluru. Kriti Kharbanda, Amala Akkineni and Priti Rathi Gupta are seen essaying the supporting role in the film.

#Karwaan witnessed an upward trend on Sat and Sun, after a low Fri… Sustaining on weekdays important… Fri 1.60 cr, Sat 2.80 cr, Sun 3.70 cr. Total: ₹ 8.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2018

Karwaan faced a tough competition from Bollywood movies Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan and Mulk starring Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor. All the movies released on August 3 faced a poor opening at the box office. However, all the movies got praised by the Bollywood celebs and have seen an upward trend on the weekend.

The south Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in Desingh Periyasamy’s directorial Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Bankrolled by Anto Joseph, the Telugu romantic film was made under the banners of Anto Joseph Film Company. Ritu Varma, Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will hit the theatres on October 5, 2018.

While Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan was last seen in American drama film Puzzle directed by Marc Turtletaub. David Denman, Bubba Weiler, Austin Abrams, Liv Hewson and Kelly Macdonald starrer Puzzle is made under the banners of Big Beach and Olive Productions. The movie based on 2010 Argentine film of the same name was released on July 27, 2018.

