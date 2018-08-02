Karwaan box office prediction: Helmed by Akarsh Khurana and bankrolled by RSVP movies, Karwaan is expected to earn Rs 3 crore on the opening day. Scheduled to hit the screens on August 3, the film will clash with Mulk and Fanney Khan at the box office.

Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar-starrer Karwaan is all set to hit the screens tomorrow, i.e August 3, 2018. Interestingly, the slice of life film Karwaan will clash with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan and Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mulk. According to early estimates, Karwaan and Mulk might receive a similar response at the box office and earn around Rs 2.5 crore to 3 crores while Fanney Khan might earn around Rs 4 crore at the box office

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel spoke about the same to a leading daily stated that each of these films has got 1500 screens. Since it is the monsoon, the weather might have a negative impact on the business of the films. Amid Fanney Khan, Mulk and Karwaan, Fanney Khan is likely to receive a bigger box office opening due to the star power of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Before the film hit the screens, a special screening of the film was held in London for Irrfan Khan, who is undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine cancer. The screening was attended by Irrfan, his wife Sutupa Sikdar, some of his close friends and a few members of the film.

Speaking about the same, Karwaan’s dialogue writer Hussain Dalal, who also attended the special screening of the film, stated that Irrfan seemed happy to see him. His wife and close friends were also present at the screening of the film. The actor had some minor suggestions for the team but otherwise, he seemed pleased with the finished result.

