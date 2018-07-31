South actor Dulquer Salmaan in an interview was noted saying that he was scared to work with Irrfan Khan and because he wasn't fluent in Hindi, he never wanted to disappoint the Hindi Medium actor. The actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Karwaan which will hit the theatres on August 3, this year. Akarsh Khurana's directorial also stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

South star Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan. Talking about Akarsh Khurana’s Karwaan, Salmaan was noted saying that the movie has good content and is an honest drama. The 33-year-old actor further added by saying that the script of the movie wasn’t like anything he has heard before. He works with an intent to make good cinema. The actor is concerned with his performance as he is not fluent in Hindi. It came as a challenging task for him as he was dependent on the director of Karwaan during the shoot. Talking about Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan was noted saying that Hindi Medium actor is amazing. He feels everyone will watch the movie Karwaan because of Irrfan Khan and he feels lucky to make a debut opposite him.

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the slice of life comedy film, Karwaan is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta. Made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Ishka Films, Karwaan stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar, Kriti Kharbanda, Amala Akkineni and Priti Rathi Gupta. Written by Hussain Dalal, Karwaan is all set to hit the theatres on August 3, this year.

Famous Mithila Palkar was noted saying that working with Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan was a blast. They are both extremely effortless and spontaneous. The actress has learnt a lot about acting from them. She feels she is like a child who was thrown in Disneyland. The actor concluded by saying that the internet has opened a lot of opportunities for everyone, whether you are a film star you or you are an internet personality and making your way into movies.

