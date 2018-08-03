Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and south actor Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan is finally in theatres now! Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the slice of life comedy drama film is made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Ishka Films. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta, Karwaan also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Amala Akkineni and Priti Rathi Gupta. Talking about Irrfan Khan’s health condition, Karwaan star was noted saying that it feels incomplete. Not a day goes by without Dulquer and her talking about Irrfan’s absence during promotions. She further added by saying that he brings a different kind of energy to the table and the Karwaan team misses that a lot.

Karwaan movie review, celeb and audience reactions Day 1 LIVE updates:

08:00am: Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari also took to her official Twitter handle to wish Karwaan team and the stars for the movie. She even promised Dulquer Salmaan to catch the light-hearted comedy in Hyderabad. 

07:00am: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar fans have started pouring out their love for the movie which was released today, August 3, worldwide. 

06:30am: Some fans have also thanked the director of the movie for gifting them such an amazing film starring Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. 

