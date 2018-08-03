Karwaan movie review, celeb and audience reactions Day 1 LIVE updates: Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan, Kriti Kharbanda, Amala Akkineni and Priti Rathi Gupta starrer light-hearted comedy is finally in theatres now and fans have already started pouring out the love for their favourites.

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and south actor Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan is finally in theatres now! Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the slice of life comedy drama film is made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Ishka Films. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta, Karwaan also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Amala Akkineni and Priti Rathi Gupta. Talking about Irrfan Khan’s health condition, Karwaan star was noted saying that it feels incomplete. Not a day goes by without Dulquer and her talking about Irrfan’s absence during promotions. She further added by saying that he brings a different kind of energy to the table and the Karwaan team misses that a lot.

Karwaan movie review, celeb and audience reactions Day 1 LIVE updates:

08:00am: Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari also took to her official Twitter handle to wish Karwaan team and the stars for the movie. She even promised Dulquer Salmaan to catch the light-hearted comedy in Hyderabad.

Big luck and 🤗 for #Karwaan @dulQuer… im going to try and catch it today in Hyd #FirstDay… big luck @mipalkar…

can’t wait to watch @irrfank-more power strength and prayers to you sir.. @MrAkvarious this one looks 😍🌟💪🏻 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) August 3, 2018

I have no doubt that he is going to conquer this industry too but still it is our duty to wish @dulQuer all the very best for #Karwaan , already hearing great reports from the press shows and overseas, will be watching in the evening. #DulquerSalmaan — Mahima Nandakumar (@memahima) August 3, 2018

07:00am: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar fans have started pouring out their love for the movie which was released today, August 3, worldwide.

Watched #Karwaan woww… awsome feel gud movie.. @irrfank you made me laugh and @dulQuer u have no other easy way to enter the hearts of bollywood movie lovers ur awsome bro. Midhila ur energetic performance was gud. Rating 3.5/5 — faisal (@Megafaisal) August 2, 2018

Watched #Karwaan which is a well made Hollywood-esque road trip about self discovery and I loved every minute of it. @irrfankhan's effervescent acting and the classically witty one-liners keep you laughing until the very end. (1/2) — Chalse sobaraj (@rajeeshnambiar1) August 2, 2018

06:30am: Some fans have also thanked the director of the movie for gifting them such an amazing film starring Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

#karwaan😍@MrAkvarious sir Thank you for gifting us such a feel good movie👍🏼 @dulQuer ikka first Bollywood movie was outstanding.👍🏼😍#family#love#comedy all superb @irrfank sir Comedy aspect was superb.everyone characters liked😊 movie superb We were clapping non-stop👏🏼😊 — junu (@junuDQ) August 2, 2018

Love how #Karwaan shows you to love every moment of your life and your parents love you the most, ineffective of conversations and connections. Great stepping stone for @dulQuer! @irrfank is so flawless as usual. Mithila is bubbly & energetic!

Don't miss out on this movie. — Anoop Koshy (@JAKoshy) August 2, 2018

