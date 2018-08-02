Karwaan movie review, celeb and audience reactions LIVE updates: Sanju: Sanjay Dutt biopic actor Vicky Kaushal took to his official Twitter account to praise the upcoming movie Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan. Not just celebs, the fans have also started pouring out love and support to the film.

Slice of life comedy drama film, Karwaan is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, August 3 in India. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and south star Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan is Akarsh Khurana directorial. Made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Ishka Films, the movie is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta. The much-anticipated film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Amala Akkineni and Priti Rathi Gupta. Recently during the promotions of Karwaan, Dulquer Salmaan was noted saying that he feels lucky and great to start hi Bollywood career with Irrfan Khan-starrer. The south actor, who is not fluent in Hindi was scared to work with Hindi Medium star and never wanted to disappoint him.

08:00am: Karwaan actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Twitter account to share Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar’s photo from the sets of the upcoming movie. The movie has hit the theatres of GCC and Middle East today.

#karwaan releases in the GCC & Middle East today !!! Do catch the film and let me know your feedback ! Love always !! pic.twitter.com/upcvSGLGn9 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 2, 2018

07:30am: Actor Vicky Kaushal too took to his official Twitter account to share his reviews. Calling it a good film, he not only praised the actors of Karwaan but also the director of the movie for amazing performance.

#Karwaan is such a feel good film. Beautifully directed by @MrAkvarious & the earnestness in all the performances is what makes the film even more special @irrfank Sir is beyond brilliant🙏 @mipalkar very endearing & @dulQuer nuanced & so effortless! Congratulations to the team🤗 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) August 1, 2018

07:00am: Fans of Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar have already started pouring their love for the movie which will release in India tomorrow, August 3.

#Karwaan is full heart. Very rarely is a piece of my heart left behind at the movies. Thankyou @MrAkvarious @avinasharun20 and the entire crew for making this special, delicious work on celluloid. You guys are special. Please watch #Karwaan3rdAug — Avani Deshpande (@asparagusmunch) August 1, 2018

@MrAkvarious #Karwaan had a great time. Just reached home, after watching a great movie. Lovely roadtrip aur dead bodies se romance. Dulquer you were so good. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — kala ramnathan (@kaalakaandi) August 1, 2018

#Karwaan put me in a such a great mood! All the performances are beautifully subtle, spending 2 hours w/ @irrfank == nothing better! @dulQuer is so good. Hats off to @MrAkvarious & @RonnieScrewvala. This Friday in Mumbai I'm watching it again! — riteshbatra (@riteshbatra) August 1, 2018

But most of all so happy and proud of @MrAkvarious for making such an amazingly entertaining yet poignant film. u have always been an inspiration n i hope #Karwaan gives u wings to keep makin many more grt films.Thank u @RonnieScrewvala and team @RSVPMovies for giving us this gem — Anand Tiwari (@anandntiwari) August 1, 2018

Some movies stay with you for a little longer! Such is #Karwaan, a complete visual and emotional treat! @MrAkvarious Brilliaaanntt, loved every bit of it. @irrfank's performance and that accent- damn, so perfect! @hussainthelal kya macha diya yaar!

Must watch! — Shreya Chaudhary (@cshreyo) August 1, 2018

I never know what to write about films like #Karwaan.. but thanks to the crazy hilarious dialogue by @hussainthelal i have found the right words… but “बातों को लफ़्ज़ों से बर्बाद क्यूँ करें जनाब”. — Avani Deshpande (@asparagusmunch) August 1, 2018

Loved loved loved #Karwaan

Do yourself a favour and watch it@irrfank @dulQuer @mipalkar were all natural and fantastic.@MrAkvarious has done a great job.

Full review out shortly on @ZoomTV and @TimesNow — Gaurang Chauhan (@GaurangChauhan) July 31, 2018

06:45am: One of the fans on Twitter wrote, “In case we’ve forgotten how bracing and blithe death can be in the right hands, and in case we need more proof of Irrfan Khan’s virtuosity, Karwaan reminds us. Dulquer Salmaan again proves he is an asset to Indian cinema, MithilaPalkar is a sparkling discovery.”

Absolutely loved watching #Karwaan last night! @mipalkar @irrfank @dulQuer did a superb job, with such amazing dialogues from @hussainthelal, which I wish I understood better! Amazing work from @MrAkvarious and @BhatindaHouse! It's quite obviously gonna be a hit! — Patrick Graham (@jplgraham) August 2, 2018

