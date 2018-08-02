Slice of life comedy drama film, Karwaan is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, August 3 in India. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and south star Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan is Akarsh Khurana directorial. Made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Ishka Films, the movie is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta. The much-anticipated film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Amala Akkineni and Priti Rathi Gupta. Recently during the promotions of Karwaan, Dulquer Salmaan was noted saying that he feels lucky and great to start hi Bollywood career with Irrfan Khan-starrer. The south actor, who is not fluent in Hindi was scared to work with Hindi Medium star and never wanted to disappoint him. 

Karwaan movie review, celeb and audience reactions LIVE updates: 

08:00am: Karwaan actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Twitter account to share Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar’s photo from the sets of the upcoming movie. The movie has hit the theatres of GCC and Middle East today. 

07:30am: Actor Vicky Kaushal too took to his official Twitter account to share his reviews. Calling it a good film, he not only praised the actors of Karwaan but also the director of the movie for amazing performance. 

07:00am: Fans of Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar have already started pouring their love for the movie which will release in India tomorrow, August 3. 

06:45am: One of the fans on Twitter wrote, “In case we’ve forgotten how bracing and blithe death can be in the right hands, and in case we need more proof of Irrfan Khan’s virtuosity, Karwaan reminds us. Dulquer Salmaan again proves he is an asset to Indian cinema, MithilaPalkar is a sparkling discovery.”

