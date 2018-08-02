Karwaan movie review: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar's slice of life film Karwaan is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens tomorrow on August 3. Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the film revolves around three individuals belonging from different walks of life coming together for a road trip.

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana and bankrolled by RSVP films, the much-anticipated film Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar is all set to hit the screens tomorrow on August 3, 2018. Marking the Bollywood debut of South superstar Dulquer Salmaan along with next-gen-star Mithila Palkar as her first lead role, Karwaan has raised excitement among the fans even before the film release. Deemed as slice-of-life film, Karwaan revolves around three individuals from different walks of life come together for a road trip and how it changes their lives for a lifetime.

In his review for TimesNow, Gaurang Chauhan gave the film 3 stars and wrote that Karwaan is the kind of film that expresses everything without saying much and has the unique ability to make you laugh and cry at the same time. As each character in the film is presented as unique and yet familiar, the lead characters of the film are not shown as righteous. They are flawed and that is what makes them seem realistic. While watching the film, one can relate to them, their problems and their journey.

Renuka Vyavahare in her review for TimesOfIndia wrote that sometimes getting lost is the best way to find oneself and this lies at the core of Karwaan. She added that while most films stand out for their heart to heart conversations, the film tries a bit too hard to establish itself as dark comedy and seems burdened by the desire to be unconventional, detached and funny.

In the conclusion, she added that Karwaan might not be the roller-coaster ride you expected it to be but it leaves you with a warm fuzzy feeling in your heart that says all is well that ends well.

Karwaan will clash with Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan and Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mulk at the box office.

