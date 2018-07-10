Karwaan song Chota Sa Fasana: The first song from Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Karwaan titled Chota Sa Fasana has finally been released. Chota Sa Fasana has been crooned by popular singer Arijit Singh and music has been composed by Anurag Saikia. Akarsh Khurana has penned the lyrics for Chota Sa Fasana.

The first song from Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Karwaan has finally been released and is absolutely lovable. Titled Chota Sa Fasana, the song is extremely soothing for the ears and would make you want to go for a long road trip with your close ones right away. Chota Sa Fasana has been crooned by popular singer Arijit Singh and music has been composed by Anurag Saikia. Akarsh Khurana has penned the lyrics for Chota Sa Fasana and the song, which talks about life, travelling, friends and much more will take you on a different mood.

Besides the soothing music and beautiful lyrics, the video of the song is extremely captivating and will remind you of all the road trips you have been to with your friends. The video of the song takes us to some exotic locations.

The sweet-sounding song is the first to get released from the much-awaited film and has gone viral on social media in no time.

Chota Sa Fasana has recieved a thumbs up from the fans as well as the critics. The female lead of the film, Mithila Palkar in a recent interview revealed that it is not a typical Bollywood film and does not have a romantic angle to it.

The trailer of Karwaan was loved by the audience and now its first song has also become a hit. Karwaan is slated to hit the silver screen on August 3 this year. It will face a box officr clash with Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor-starrer courtroom drama Mulk.

According to the trailer, Karwaan revolves around three people, who are stuck with each other because of various circumstances. The lead actor, Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in dark-comedy Blackmail, is currently undergoing treatment in London for a rare disease called a neuroendocrine tumour.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More