Karwaan trailer: The trailer of Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Karwaan has finally released. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Karwaan will release on August 3, 2018.

Get ready for a fun-filled adventure film starring Irrfan Khan along with Bollywood debutants Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan. Helmed by Akarsh Khurana and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Karwaan revolves around the journey of three people from different walks of life coming together for a road journey and how it changes their lives for a lifetime. The tagline of the film suggests the story of the film will be based on 3 lost souls, 2 dead bodies and a journey of a lifetime.

In the trailer of the film, Dulquer Salmaan can be seen playing the role of a son who is on a search to find the dead body of his father and meets the quick-witted Irrfan Khan and Mithila Parkar. One can witness the growing emotional bond between the three actors as the journey in the film gradually progresses.

Check out the Irrfan Khan’s Karwaan movie trailer:

Karwaan marks the debut of Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan in Bollywood. While the actor rose to fame in the Malayalam film industry with his super-hit films like Second Show, Ustad Hotel, Bangalore Days, O Kadha! Kanmani and Charlie, Karwaan will pave the way for his much-awaited industry in the Hindi film industry.

Along with Dulquer, it will be the first time that Mithika Palkar will essay the lead role in a Bollywood film. The young star rose to fame with Indian web series Little Things and The Girl in the City. In 2015, Mithila also played a cameo role in Kangana Ranaut starrer Katti Batti.

If the latest reports are to believed, the lead stars of the film did not meet each other before the three started shooting for the film. The reason behind the same is that since the film is based on the relationship between 3 individuals and how they develop a bond during the journey, the director of the film wanted to capture that growing relationship and emotions in his camera in its entirety.

Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan will hit the screens on August 3, 2018. The film will face a box office clash with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer musical film titled Fanney Khan.

