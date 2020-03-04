Kasauti Zindagi Kay: After getting immense popularity , star plus popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay has taken a leap of about 8 years. The central character of the show will face unexpected twists and turns.

Star Plus popularity Kasauti Zindagi Kay has taken a leap of eight years. The show has been twisted in such a way that viewers are finding it interesting to give it a worth watch. The show has changed the life of central characters completely where Prerna has received the title of successful businesswoman and lives with Mr.Bajaj and Anurag along with Komolika tries to live happily. Prerna finds Anurag responsible for their daughter’s death.

In the latest episode, Prerna and Anurag will be awarded as the best businessmen in their respective countries. On being asked by the media the reason or person behind his success Anurag gives fake credit to Komolika. Prerna, on the other hand, genuinely thanks her husband Mr. Bajaj.

Mr. Bajaj earlier had challenged Prerna of winning the trophy on her own so now after bagging the best Business Award 2020 in London, she confesses her desire to go back to her old place Kolkata. Anurag enjoys a success party with his fellow colleague and while dancing with Komolika, dreams of Prerna. The twist in the show is Anurag is faking his relationship status with everyone and he still loves Prerna. Komolika will again plan anything against Prerna and will try her level best to keep them apart.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya March 4 preview: Karan slaps Mahira and asks her to stay away from Preeta

The show will take its interesting turn when Prerna and Mr. Bajaj will come back to Kolkata from London. Prerna who thinks Anurag killed her daughter will she be able to know the harsh truth.

Also Read: Happy Holi Whatsapp Status Video Download: Latest Holi songs, wishes, greetings, SMS, best and romantic Whatsapp Status

Read More: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 4, 2020: Naira gets disheartened after media questions her motherhood

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App