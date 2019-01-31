Following footsteps of brother Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor opted for the surrogate route to embrace motherhood. As per reports the baby boy was born on January 27 and is healthy and will be coming home soon. Currently, she is shooting for her television show Kasuati Zindagi Kay 2 starring Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay producer Ekta Kapoor is now a mother to a baby boy! Just like her brother Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta has also opted for the surrogate route to embrace motherhood. As per reports the baby boy was born on January 27 and is healthy and will be coming home soon. In an interview with leading daily Ekta Kapoor several times spoke about wanting to be a mother but not getting married, she said that after Laksshya- son of brother Tusshar Kapoor, she wanted to be a mother and would opt for surrogacy when she is ready to handle all the responsibility which comes with it.

On the work front, Eka Kapoor recently produced two superhit films- Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles and Laila Majnu. This year she has back to back four movies lined up for release. Her projects for this year include- Rajkumar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s Mental hai Kya, Sidhart Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamkte Sitare and Ayushman Khurrana’s Dream Girl.

Currently, Ekta is busy in shooting for her television show Kasuati Zindagi Kay 2 starring Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles. Check out how the fans are congratulating Ekta Kapoor here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More