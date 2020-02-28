Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Will Karan Singh Grover return as Mr Bajaj? Reports said, Grover’s team in negotiating with the channel and if things go well then he might make a comeback. Watch the latest promo of the serial here.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay: One of the shocking revelations would be done in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, as Anurag gets to know that Mr Bajaj is back and he didn’t in an aeroplane crash. The whole truth came in such which make Anurag stun as Sneha was in the hospital and urgently blood has to be transferred in her body, soon a man enters in hospital and donate his blood and walks away.

Amidst, Anurag’s entry she asked the nurse who donated the blood as he wanted to thank the person, but by going through hospital guest list, nothing was mentioned over it, jut a expect a signature RB, Anurag immediately clicked the signature photo and somehow he recognised that he is none other than Mr.Bajaj.

After knowing this, Anurag felt happy that family reunited, but soon he gets a shock as Prerna decides to leave him as Bajaj forced her to separate from him, however, the real game was played by Komolika who always wanted to destroy Anurag and Pernan’s relationship. Will Anurag and Prerna reunite? or Will Komolika finally succeed in her evil game?

No doubt Ekta Kapoor’s every serial has a twist and turns which is now predictable, the show features Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma, Hina Khan as Komolika Chaubey, Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj

Kasauti Zindagi Kay video:

