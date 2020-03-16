Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Prerna and Bajaj left Anurag and Komolika with no option other than to accept the deal laid by them for saving Basu's Company from a big loss.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Star Plus’s most popular and loveable serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay is ready for the intense drama and twist with a new plot being paved by Prerna and Bajaj against Anurag and Komolika. Kasauti Zindagi Kay is seeing quite intriguing story track with Prerna’s comeback in the Basus’ lives.

As the show is the revise version of Kasauti Zindagi Ke one that has stolen the hearts of millions by the script and outstanding performances of the actors. And the next season of the show is maintaining the legacy and charming the viewers by its outstanding twist and drama in the script.

In the upcoming episode, a big shock is in store for Komolika, Mohini, and the Basus when Prerna and Mr. Bajaj will turn the foreign investors on their side.

Komolika as always being the reason for trouble that comes in Prerna’s life is left with no option except to say yes to the deal that has been laid by Prerna and Bajaj before Komolika and Anurag. As the Basus industry is up for a big loss and Prerna and Bajaj are the foreign investors that can help them to save the Basu company.

Although the duo has made the Basus helpless to accept their deal so that they can cover their company loss, Bajaj and Prerna will put a shocking condition in front of Anurag and Komolika.

Anurag and Komolika will be left with no choice but to accept Bajaj’s condition and the deal. Thus, Prerna’s smart move will defeat Komolika and Anurag. It will be interesting to see what is going to happen next in Prermna nad Anurag’s lives.

