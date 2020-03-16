Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Don't miss the upcoming episode of Kasauti Zindagi Kay, as Prerna and Mr Bajaj defeated Komolika and Anurag Basu and took foreign investment on their side, while the duo enters in Basu's mansion. Indeed it will be a must-watch episode.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay: India’s most viewed show, Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama, as Prerna and Mr.Bajaj forced Anurag Basu to accept their proposal. In the upcoming episode, Komolika, Mohini and Basu will get the biggest shock, when Mr. Bajaj and Prerna will turn down a deal where foreign investment can save Basu’s company from loss.

In the earlier episode, the duo showcases their trump card in the form of revealing the truth that the foreign investor will now invest in their company rather then Basu. With all this, Basu became helpless and accepted their proposal. Indeed Revenge is best when served cold and currently, Prerna is doing the same with Basu.

Talking about the plot, it has moved 8 years ahead, where Prerna is seeking revenge from Basu for his betrayal, while Mr Bajaj is supporting her. In the serial, Prerna has acquired Basu’s mansion and started living with them. Howbeit, Anurag felt happy to see her alive but doesn’t express his feeling as now she is Mr Bajaj’s wife.

Indeed the show is intriguing as all in every episode, Indian viewers get to watch a new twist in it. Aamna Sharif as Komolika Chaubey, Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj, Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma are in lead roles. The plot revolves around the lives of Anurag and Prerna’s love story which now seem to end!

