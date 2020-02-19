Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview February 19,2020: After getting close to knowing the truth from the mechanic in last episode, Anurag finally finds the truth about Viraj by searching his room, though Viraj tries to stop him as got to know about Anurag intruding his room.

Viraj has made his intention clear about marrying Prerna and in today’s episode he will strategically make sure he marries Prerna by seeking help from Veena.

All of this and more will to be seen in tonight’s episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay,with continued drama between Mohini and Prerna from last episode and more on the mechanic and his reveal as to who was behind sabotaging the brakes of Prerna’s car.

Anurag’s suspicion over Viraj has continued to grow in the last episode, and additional vague information from the mechanic in the Police station has made Anurag filled with curiosity about Viraj’s morality culminating to his action of breaking into Viraj’s house to find truth about him.

However, still Anurag doesn’t have enough proof to stop Prerna from marrying him, which will lead to major change in character arc of Anurag who will witness the love of his life getting married to someone who isn’t even fit for her, in front of his eyes.

Making Kasauti Zindagi Kay a must watch for its viewers all throughout this week.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has managed to keep the fans hooked at every point of time, which will continue in the coming episodes with high tension episodes all throughout this week, and major character development due to the events of this week, which fill further the story line and bringing in more sub plots to keep everyone at the edge of their seats.

