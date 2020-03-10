Kasauti Zindagi Kay spoiler alert: Prerna is back from London, and now all set with her master plan to destroy Anurag Basu. In the upcoming episode, Prerna will be seen taking all the authority of Basu's business and lives in the mansion.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay spoiler alert: Its time for revenge, as Prerna is back to India to seek revenge from Anurag Basu. The show is high on drama as after Anurag betrayed Prerna and pushed her from the cliff. The show has moved 8 years ahead, where Perna is a successful businesswoman who lives in London with Mr. Bajaj and Kuki. However, she is back in Kolkata and wants to punish Basu for his betrayal.

In the upcoming episode, Indian viewers will see that Prerna takes over all the authority of Basu’s business, including the mansion and starts living in it, earlier, unknowingly she gave all her property to Basu. Currently, her aim is to destroy Anurag, however, she also warns Komolika that she also has to bear consequences as she is the reason for everything. It will amazing to watch Prerna’s plan against Anurag, in actual will she be able to take revenge.

Indeed, the plot is intriguing as conflicts between Perna and Anurag is the factor to glue the audience. Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu,Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj, Erica Fernandes as Prerna Rishabh Bajaj, and Hina Khan/Aamna Sharif as Komolika Chaubey are in lead roles. \

