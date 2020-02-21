https://youtu.be/EZF42ttA6xE

Kasauti Zindagi Kay is an Indian television drama which is a popular story based on the love of Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Komolika Majumdar which is playing a negative role in the drama. Kasauti Zindagi Kay is a hit drama directed by Ekta Kapoor which started in 2001, it was the number one drama of Star plus and is still most-watched show on television, it brings the audience every day with some twists and turns which is the key factor of this drama and is becoming popular among audiences.

Talking about the new episode of 2020 the Viraj will play a dirty game and will kidnap Prerna and Anurag in his house. Starring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma the drama is bringing curiosity level high and interesting, with more interesting plots and plans the makers bring audience chewing their fingers and will keep them on an edge, in the last episode Anurag revealed Viraj’s truth what he was hiding in the room. he got to know he is a player and failed to unveil his plans and what is his aim.

Anurag also exposed Viraj’s deed in front of Sharma’s and left everyone shocked, but always Komalika as always the show is incomplete with some extra drama which Komalika knows how to play and does not keep her footsteps back and is playing the game in which she will try to fix her marriage with Prerna. Prerna will be warned by Anurag but it will b late and soon she will be locked in the Viraj’s house.

With this Viraj will hold Prerna Gun on her head but the hero will reach on the spot and will save Prerna, But the goons will surround Anurag inside the house. Now Anurag will be locked inside the house what will happen next it comes to know.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya 20 February 2020 preview: Karan saves Preeta from goons, Sherlyn and Mahira fear to get exposed

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App