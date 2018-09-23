The reboot of the much-loved and awaited show Kasautii Zindagi Kay is all set to go on air and the fans can't control their excitement. The selection of the new cast already grabbed a lot of headlines and now the director of the show, Ekta Kapoor has uploaded a clip from past, making everyone nostalgic. Here's the video.

The iconic Indian Television show from the 90s, Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s sequel will soon go on air from the last week of September. Prior to its grand launch, the maker of the show Ekta Kapoor went nostalgic and shared a clip from the first part of the show where we can spot the original Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Anurag (Cezanne Khan). Ekta Kapoor seems to be very excited for the launch of the upcoming remake but she is equally nostalgic and emotional for the original one, which was surely a success story which turned into the household name.

This epic romantic drama by Ekta Kapoor was a hit mainly because it gave people a different taste from the everyday saas-bahu drama. It is yet to see what this new saga brings for the fans. The nostalgia that hit Ekta Kapoor is quite understandable as the sets and costumes, music everything is taking us to the memory lane too that we all miss.

The producer, Ekta is leaving stones unturned to bring all the limelight for the return of this saga. According to the reports, the premiere of the show is going to be held on September 25 and Ekta is knitting threads to link the original part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to the new part.

Captioning the video, Ekta said that as she is indulging in nostalgia and starting the new chapter of love, its time to say thank you to all the viewers. She tagged the cast and crew of the original show Kasautii Zindagi Kay and expressed that there will always be a place in her heart for the originals. And we exactly know why! All the fans are having these mixed emotions but as of now, we all are waiting for the new love saga to begin.

