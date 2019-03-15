The leading ladies of Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes are not really best friends and share cold vibes with each other. Hina Khan in an Interview revealed that both of them talk to each other a lot but can't be tagged under friends.

Hina Khan is among the stunners, who leaves no chance of surprising her fans with her stylish trends and attires. The diva left no stone unturned to transform her image from a daily soap bahu to a gorgeous actor. Currently, she is creating a buzz in the industry by portraying the role of Komolika in the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. Moreover, her costar Erica Fernandes also leaves no chance to carve her space in the heart of her fans. Recently, there were reports that the same cold vibes that both the leading ladies share on-screen are maintained out of the frame as well. Both the actors do not like each other much and no such reason is revealed regarding the cold war. In an interaction with a media portal, Hina revealed that there are a lot of rumours about both the actors but nothing is true. She further said that Erica is very sweet and her phenomenal acting skill is something praiseworthy. She said that bonds can’t be established instantly, it takes time.

Hina also revealed that both the actors interact with each other a lot but both of them are not friends. It is possible that both of them become friends in future but this cannot be confirmed as soon Hina will take a break from the daily soap for some time. Reports also say that Parth and Erica share a good bond and this can also be a reason for not inviting Hina in the birthday bash. For those who are not much aware, Hina is all set for her Bollywood debut and will soon hit the silver screens.

