Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, March 17, 2020 written updates: In today’s episode, we have seen that Anurag and Prerna dancing with each other during their dance Anurag and Prerna got into the heated argument. Prerna told Anurag that she is back to take revenge. Now she is not that ordinary woman. She is a strong lady who knows how to take her revenge. On the other hand, Mr Bajaj and Komolika also danced together where is Mr Bajaj warned Komolika about her action plans. As we have known that Komolika was extremely happy because she destroyed Prerna and made a permanent place in Anurag’s life.

Now, Mr Bajaj said that he will not let her destroy Prerna’s life. He said that he will always stand by her. Komolika said that why he is doing a big favour to Prerna. She will not let anyone get inside Anurag’s life and will destroy anyone if needed. She was so abandoned by her words. But Mr Bajaj was not ready to listen to her and forcefully tried to make her realize that he is going to always be there.

Later we have seen that Anurag recalled his past. Anurag felt bad because he did wrong to Prerna. Prerna also recalled beautiful memories with Anurag. On the other hand, Kaushik and Kooki’s love story is also going on where they also get united again and again. After destiny has decided to keep them together now it will be interesting to watch how the tables will turn and who will write the destiny for a whom. For more such updates stay tuned to NewsX.

