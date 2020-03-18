Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, March 18, 2020 written updates: Komolika got disturbed because Prerna is back in Anurag's life. She shouted at Nivedita because she gave a clarity check to Komolika. Komolika threatened the family and make them realize that she has owned everything.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, March 18, 2020 written updates: In today’s episode, Komolika and Nivedita get into the verbal spat, Nivedita said that Prerna is back and she deliberately wants to take over Anurag’s business and it all happened because of Komolika. Anurag’s sister asked that why Prerna and Anurag got apart, then Nivedita told that Prerna took Bajaj’s daughter in the home.

Anurag also thought that it was his kid and protected them as family. At that time Komolika also did not have any problem but suddenly she got changed. Then Komolika heard everything and dismissed Nivedita from fifty percent share. Nivedita got hurt and asked her mother how she could dominate the family like this. Then Mohini reminded them how Komolika had saved his father and balanced the business.

Nivedita said that she had done that, that is why they all were tolerating her but she cannot treat them like the servants. Then Kukki talks a lot about Kaushik to Prerna and similarly, Kaushik talked about Kukki to Anurag. Their love story is also taking interesting turns.

Prerna got to know that her family is living in a down market area. She saw the worst situation of the family and asked them to move with her. But Prerna’s mother says no to her proposal. On the other hand, Komolika placed her new move. She called Ronit and made him the new CEO of the company. Nivedita got shocked after listening to the shocking decision. Now, let’s see what she is going to do next.

