Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are among the most adorable couples of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to give major couple goals to their fans. Currently, Karan Singh Grover is gearing up to play the iconic role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj in the high TRP rated show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. In the show, the actor will be seen in a salt and pepper look.

After seeing hubby’s first look as Mr Bajaj, Bipasha Basu couldn’t control her emotions and expressed herself on social media calling it super hot. Moreover, Bipasha also shared a series of Karan’s pictures on Instagram and also wished him luck for the show

She also revealed that she is going gaga with his new looks and further quoted that not everyone can sport this salt and pepper look well. In the pictures, Karan is looking dapper dressed in a black pantsuit. With grey hair and intense expressions, the actor is suiting his character well. When Ronit Roy, who played the role of Mr Bajaj in the original series came across the pictures, he quoted that Karan is among the most talented actors and he will portray this iconic character well in the show. Moreover, it is expected that he will surely fulfil the expectations of his fans with this role.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 is among the favourite list of the fans which also features Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in lead roles. Earlier, Hina Khan was also a part of the show but due to her ongoing commitments, she had to quit.

