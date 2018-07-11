The much-anticipated show of Indian television which was almost every Indian housewive's favourite daily soup is making a comeback. Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kasautii Zindagi Kay will this time have Erica Fernandes as playing the role of Prerna which was essayed by Shweta Tiwari back in 2001. Makers have still not confirmed the male protagonist of the show.

Erica Fernandes after Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the iconic drama Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Well, the female protagonist is ready to make a comeback but the makers are still in process to finalise the male lead of the show. As per sources, Barun Sobti or Sharad Malhotra will romance Erica, who will be seen essaying the role of Prerna. Prerna’s role was played by Shweta Tiwari back in 2001.

The iconic show that was telecasted for 7 years on StarPlus, Kasautii Zindagi Kay starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Ronit Roy, Hiten Tejwani back in 2001. The love saga that still has a huge fan following is ready make a comeback on Star Plus as Ekta Kapoor was noted saying that she has approached the team of Star Plus. The makers of KZK are busy finding the right replacements for the characters Prerna and Anurag.

Erica Fernandes’s photo from the sets of Kasautii Zindagi Kay went viral on social media. The photo definitely confirmed that Erica is playing the role of Prera. With a green background, Erica is seen wearing a black coloured long dress with a red long dupatta. Fernandes was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke starring her rumoured boyfriend Shaheer Sheikh. Unfortunately, the Sheikh Fernandes fans won’t be able to see the two sharing screen for Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki star Sharad Malhotra and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti are on the top list of Ekta Kapoor. Neither of them has confirmed their role in the second instalment of Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. Sharad Malhotra is currently seen playing the role of Ranbir in Kratika Sengar starrer Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki while Barun Sobti was last seen in web series Tanhaiyan starring Surbhi Jyoti.

