The much-awaited entry of Hina Khan as Komolika in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kayy 2 was finally made in the last episode. In the episode, she looked as stylish as ever and left all her fans awestruck with her beauty. Even the tweeples have left impressed with her appearance in the show.

After Bigg Boss season 11, popular TV actor Hina Khan has finally made her entry in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagi Kayy. The appearance in the show was no less than stylish one. The ‘nakharas’ and ‘addas’ of Komolika was quite evident as she introduces herself to the Basu family. Walking in style with utmost attitude and grace she has left her fans impressed. The social media is flooded with the compliments and praises on the micro blogging site.

Dressed in a traditional attire she simply left awestruck with her beauty. Hina Khan revealed in her interview that this time Komolika’s accessories will be show stealer. In the episode, it was perfectly visible tat her stylist has paid more attention in enhancing her accessories in the overall look. Her silver heavy necklace around her neck and her nose ring was a eye-catching.

Check out some of the tweeples reaction who are smitten by her entry in the episode.

Hina Khan is truely Deepika Padukone of Indian TV…..those looks..that style…that aura and popularity…everything. 💖 @eyehinakhan #Komolika — Sankit (@Motichoor_Laddu) October 29, 2018

Sharing her experience on bagging a negative role in the show. She said that essaying negative role is not only an opportunity but also a challenging one. Hina Khan also revealed that she was extremely excited to bag this role.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo54BghAhxm/?utm_source=ig_embed

Hina Khan is a popular among the fans. Even during the Bigg Boss 11 show, despite courting negative comments for her being a blabbermouth, she remained the queen of hearts of several fans.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor Kasautii Zindagii Kayy revolves around a love story of Anurag Basu and Prerna. Currently, the role of Anurag and Prerna are being essayed by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandese. Earlier, then prequel of the show featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan and Urvashi Dholakia.

Hina Khan made her debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a household name. Later, she appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More