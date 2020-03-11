Kasautii Zindagii Kay 11 March 2020 preview: Prerna and Anurag once again reunite but with hatred in their hearts. In the upcoming episode, the duo can be seen going in a flashback mode were they once in love.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: In Ekta Kapoor serial, conspiracy and twist have to be there, so that viewers can be glued to every episode. India’s most-watched show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, as after 8 years Prerna comes back to Kolkata to destroy Anurag Basu.

In the upcoming episode, Prerna and Anurag once again reunite, with hatred in their hearts. The scenario occurs in such a way, that Durga Pooja pandal catches fire and Anurag got hurt with it and gets unconscious. Prerna immediately saves him and tries to wake him up.

However, she got a flashback of his betrayal and then leaves him to die. Howbeit, destiny has something else for them, as suddenly a burnt wooden log falls on her and she falls on Basu’s leg. Thus, the duo once again met and goes to a flashback mode, where they were once in love.

Also Read: Hina Khan has a special birthday wish for Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan, take a look

Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo:

In an earlier episode, Anurag can be seen in the guilt of Prerna’s murder, while she plans to destroy him, and acquired his mansion and started living in it. She also warned Komolika that she will take revenge from her so beware of the consequences.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 11 March 2020 preview: Prachi tries to convince Pragya to attend Holi party at Ranbir’s residence

Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo:

Also Read: Online TRP report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leading, The Kapil Sharma show makes a surprise entry in top 10 shows

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App