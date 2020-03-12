Kasautii Zindagii Kay 12 March 2020 preview: In tonight's episode, Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma will finally have a face-off after 8 years. Prerna tells Anurag that she has come back to make his life hell.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 12 March 2020 preview: After a gap of 8 years, Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma have finally come face to face with each other. This time, instead of being lovers, they are at two warring ends. Prerna has come back to Kolkata to seek revenge from Anurag for attempting to kill her by pushing her off the bridge and the eventual death of her daughter.

In last night’s episode, we saw how Prerna manages to win a bid that Anurag had set his eyes on. Unaware of her identity, Anurag wonders who would this woman be. As the fate would have it, the duo will finally come face to face in tonight’s episode. Hiding all his emotions behind a tough exterior, Anurag asks Prerna how did she manage to survive? To which, she responds that she has come back to make his life hell.

When Anurag reminds her that he was the one to push her away from him, Prerna says that he would have to repent it and pay for his misdeeds. She will make sure that she snatches everything away from him and ruin his life. This is not it. As the episode further, we will also see them get into a heated argument while being stuck in a lift.

Will Anurag tell his family that he met Prerna? To which extent will Prerna go to ruin Anurag’s life? Find out in the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which will be aired tonight at 8 pm on Star Plus.

