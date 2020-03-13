Kasautii Zindagii Kay 13 March 2020 preview: In tonight's episode, Anurag will express that he doesn't want Komolika to know that Prerna is alive and has come back to Kolkata. Moreover, he wonders how did she manage to defeat him in a business deal.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 13 March 2020 preview: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing an interesting twist after Prerna’s comeback to Kolkata and Anurag’s life after a gap of 8 years. In the recent episode, we witnessed how Prerna defeated Anurag in a land deal. When Anurag finds out the women who defeated him is none other than Prerna, he stands surprised but firm by asking her how did she manage to survive after he threw her out of his life. To which, Prerna tells him that she has come back to ruin his life.

Post that, they get stuck in a lift and again get into a banter. When Komolika calls Anurag, he tries to potray that he loves his wife and is happy in his life. However, this is not the reality. In the upcoming episode, when Mohini and Komolika enquire Anurag about the deal and how he lost it to a woman, Anurag thinks to himself that he cannot tell Komolika about Prerna’s return.

Later in the day, Anurag thinks how did Prerna manage to defeat him in a business deal. Meanwhile, Prerna vows to make Anurag’s life even more difficult. Moreover, in a promo that has now surfaced on social media, Anurag and Mr Bajaj can be seen having a face-off at Basu Badhi.

At a party of sorts, Mr Bajaj tells Anurag that he has lost Prerna. The Prerna that he sees today is a new Prerna. She is filled with hatred for him. Moreover, she is no longer his Prerna, she is his Prerna.

