Kasautii Zindagii Kay 19 March 2020 preview: With the latest developments, twist, turns and the entry of new characters, this will not be wrong to say that the romantic-drama show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has now become an intense revenge-drama. Though the story is on an interesting point where the lovers have turned foes, the makers are still trying to make the revenge game more interesting by adding new twists to keep the audience glued up.

Talking about the upcoming episode, Prerna will be seen flaunting her strong persona by revealing her mother about her eight years of struggle and what she has earned over this time. Further, Nivedita, who has been expelled by Komolika from the CEO post of the company, is seen blaming Prerna for losing her position. She further gets into a verbal spat and warns her for not taking over their business.

After knowing the truth that Nivedita is out of her CEO post and Komilika’s brother Ronit is now the new CEO, Prerna learns that this is the right time to take revenge and declares that her main target is Anurag Basu in her betrayal game. After Prerna’s announcement, Anurag gears up to handle Prerna’s hatred.

Now, this will be interesting to see how Prerna takes her revenge from Anurag Basu. Will Prerna be able to compete with Komolika and her evil plans. Further, will Prerna take over Basu empire and then defeat Anurag or she will introduce a new game in front of Basu’s.

