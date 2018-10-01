Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 28 September 2018 Written Updates: The reboot version of iconic television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back on Indian television. Featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma, the show has raised excitement among the fans. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 PM from Monday to Friday.

In the morning, Anurag’s mom Mohini arrives at Prerna’s home with Naveen and propose a marriage of Naveen and Prerna to Prerna’s parents as he likes her. Prerna’s parents, however, deny the proposal stating their huge age difference. Prerna’s mother further added that their daughter has her own ambitions and dreams and they found find someone who would be of her age. With this, Mohini gets angry and storms out of their house with Naveen.

The episode then flips to Prerna and Anurag’s college where a celebration of Rose Day is on a peak. Prerna’s friend Anjali asks her to leave her books and come out of the library as everyone is celebrating. Anjali approaches Anurag with a flower and there is Prerna hinting at him not to say no directly. That is when Anurag recalls and gives the example of thorn birds told to him by Prerna and says Anjali should give it to someone who would understand and value her love.

Here’s Anurag mother Mohini who is trying to convince Naveen that she would find Kolkata’s best girl for him but Naveen says he just wants Prerna. Then he questions Mohini that what if Anurag had made the same request.

In college, girls flock around Anurag to give him roses which shocks Prerna. To help him, Prerna collects and holds his books while Anurag takes roses from girls. Anurag mocks her that she did not get a rose and adds that she can take one from the bunch if she wants one. To which, Prerna denies.

Prerna’s father tells his wife that she should not have talked to Mohini like that as she doesn’t forget the insult. However, Prerna’s mother retaliates saying that Naveen is divorced twice and adds that no matter what happens today, tomorrow shouldn’t be destroyed. There might be some fault in Naveen because of which his previous marriages could not sustain.

When Prerna came back home, she told her about what happened in college that day and mentioned that Anurag dropped her home. At this, Prerna’s mom scolds her for the same. She asks Prerna not to contact or talk to anyone from their family and locks herself in a room. This shocks Prerna.

Anurag’s mom tells their lawyer to file an affidavit stating that the Sharma family will have to return RS 15 lakh loan that they have taken from them with interest or keep their home as a mortgage. She adds that they would just have a deadline of 24 more hours. As their lawyer is aware of the friendship between Anurag and Prerna’s fathers, he questions Anurag about their decision but to no avail and Mohini comes in between.

Prerna’s bhabhi is seen arguing with her husband that what Anurag’s mother said wasn’t wrong. She tells him it would be beneficial if the union takes place as all of their problems would get sorted. But her brother denies and ends up fighting stating that his mother did the right thing.

Prerna calls Anurag and tells him that she has his economics book and wants to return it the next day in college. Anurag tells her keep it as it might help her. But Prerna is reluctant and says she doesn’t like the subject. Anurag says if she doesn’t like it then why she is studying it. To which, she replies to help dad in business matters. Anurag gets impressed and says he would help her in economics whenever she wants as she genuinely wants to help her father.

Prerna asks her bhabhi about what happened and why is her mom so upset. Bhabhi tells her about everything and adds that she does not find anything wrong in the problem as it would solve all their problems.

Prerna’s father thinks to himself that how can they even think about it and commits that wouldn’t let Naveen’s bad intentions affect his daughter.

Thinking about her conversation with her bhabhi, Prerna says to herself that she could have stopped Naveen way back. If she had stopped her much earlier, he would not have had the audacity to come to her house and ask for marriage.

