Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 28 September 2018 Written Updates: Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back on Star Plus and is creating hype for all the right reasons. Featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma, the show has raised excitement among the fans. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 PM from Monday to Friday.

Komolika makes a stylish entry with her friends at the cinema hall. Everybody around her is impressed with her charm and beauty. Meanwhile, Anurag and Prerna along with her friends enter the cinema hall. As the request for the balcony seat, the guy at the counter informs them that a girl from Meerut has booked all the balcony tickets.

While watching the film, Komolika says she doesn’t believe in love. She believes in getting whom she loves and desires. As she jumps in excitement while watching the film, popcorn falls on Anurag. Prerna exclaims that the Meerut one wants to have popcorn with him.

Anurag notices Naveen meeting another woman. Suman talks to her husband that Naveen is doing a lot for their family. He has given 5 lakhs to shop for jewellery. Even if they buy jewellery worth 1 lakh, they would still be left with 4 lakh, with which they can return the loan. Her husband agrees. Prerna overhears their conversation and decides to thank Naveen for his efforts and thinks that he is finally attempting to understand her.

Naveen and his girlfriend talk about how Prerna would be thinking that he is doing a lot for their family but he is doing all this for both of them.

Prerna comes back in Anurag’s car. Anurag wonders whether he should tell Prerna that he saw Naveen with someone else. He thinks why does he care so much about Prerna and she should refuse to marry Naveen.

At a traffic signal, Mohini’s car breaks down and Naveen notices her. Soon Mohini notices him too but Naveen rushes his car to avoid her and hide that he is with his girlfriend.

Kriti’s mom notices Anurag, Prerna and their friends. She says both of them are trying to escape her daughter and tells Kirti’s father to follow their car. Mohini reaches home and calls out Naveen. Naveen gets scared and wonders whether she saw him with his girlfriend or not.

Kriti’s mom calls Mohini and says some people have brainwashed her daughter and are trying to escape her. She adds that the people are none other than Anurag and Prerna. Mohini blames Prerna and gets scared that Kriti’s mom will file a police against Anurag.

