Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 28 September 2018 Written Updates: The reboot version of iconic television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back on Indian television. Featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma, the show has raised excitement among the fans. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 PM from Monday to Friday.

Mukherji uncle (Basu family’s lawyer) arrives at Prerna’s house. Prerna gets excited. He delivers a letter that had to be urgently delivered. Anurag’s sister (Nivedita) scolds Prerna’s father for sanctioning Rs 1 crore for Durga Pandal. He replies that Anurag’s father (Moloy) had sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore and they have actually saved money. After Nivedita talks to him rudely, he replies that she has the right to chuck him out of this company over this reason and he has the reason to leave over this accusation

When Nivedita calls Moloy about the same, Moloy scolds her for talking to him that way and tell her to apologise to him. He adds that if they had taken the task of rebuilding the pandal, it would have cost them much more. He cuts the call. Nivedita plays it down and tells Prerna’s father that she forgives him.

At Anurag’s house, Mohini is angry and says to Naveen that how can Prerna’s family insult her like this and she will seek revenge for this.

Prerna reads the notice of house eviction and runs to Anurag’s house. Asks her mom what it is. How will they repay the loan of 15 lakhs in just 24 hours. Mohini says she got the marriage proposal of Prerna and Naveen but her mom rejected it and insulted her. She adds that only Prerna can make things okay now.

Prerna asks where Naveen is and goes to meet him. On meeting him, Prerna asks if he likes her and wants to marry her. Naveen says that’s why she went to her house with the marriage. Prerna says can you evade all my problems? Naveen says yes after which Prerna agrees to marry him. Naveen holds her hand and says he is a true businessman and forces her to marry in 24 hours. Prerna feels uncomfortable but agrees.

Prerna says to herself that she never thought a strong-willed and smart girl would have to surrender herself. She adds what if her heart breaks, at least she would be able to save her house.

A coin lands in Anurag’s boat. Anurag wishes for a magic to happen. Prerna notices the coin hitting the river and says someone has made a true wish. She thinks to herself that since she has no wishes left, fulfil the wishes of this person.

Anurag arrives at Prerna’s house to collect the book. Senses that something bad has happened. Anurag asks if Prerna is okay and tries to talk to her but Prerna seems upset.

Prerna’s mom slaps her after she reveals that she has decided to marry Naveen. She asks if anyone has said anything to her and tells her not to be afraid. Prerna states that she has made the decision. Prerna’s dad asks her the real reason. Is she spoiling her life because she thinks his job will be at risk since they have denied the marriage proposal?

Prerna says she wants a luxurious life and Naveen can give that to her. Adds she wants to think about herself and her life, not her family. Prerna’s dad congratulates her and says do whatever you wish to do.

