Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 25 September 2018 full episode written updates: The much-awaited show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back on Indian Television. Featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma, the show is the reboot version of the Ekta Kapoor's iconic show. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 PM from Monday to Friday.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 25 September 2018 full episode written updates: Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes-starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back on Indian Television with the excitement level at its peak. With a spiritual start to the show, the star-cast of the show was introduced with Ganesh Vandana pooja at their respective homes. In the Basu home, while Anurag was seen doing the aarti in his huge mansion, Prerna, on the other hand, got late for the pooja held at her middle-class house.

Just after the pooja, Anurag’s mom exclaimed that he is never late to which he replies that he has a close connection with time. Meanwhile, Prerna’s mom exclaims that she is never on time. To which, Prerna replies that she always follows her heart.

Soon after the pooja, Anurag gets ready for his business management. In a conversation between Anurag and his mother, his mother says that they have such a flourishing business set up by his father then why does he need to work so hard. To this, Anurag says he wants to build an identity independent of his father.

In the college, all the girls fangirl over Anurag after his match where Prerna looks at Anurag through a window. When her friends ask her why isn’t she fangirling over Anurag, she says that he is her family friend and her father works at his dad’s company. Later, Anurag and Prerna can be seen talking to each other while their common friend predicts what they talking about and exclaims that they have a very cute chemistry but there is no chance of a love story between them as two people who cannot have a conversation for long wouldn’t fall in love.

When asked why is she not interested in Anurag, Prerna that if there is no love in life then there is no chance of living and Anurag is not that kind of a person. However, her friends request her to ask Anurag if he is interested in girls. At Prerna’s house, when her mother tells his father to ask for help from Anurag’s father, he tells her that he does not want to mix business with friendship and they have already taken a loan of 15 lakhs from them.

Soon after, the family gets ready for Durga Pooja where Prerna and Anurag’s family organise a pandal. At the pandal, when Anurag’s mom gets complimented for her pandal by her friends, she says special treatment for special people. Anurag’s sister complains their mother is biased towards him. To which, she replies that she had a lot of complications during her pregnancy but when she saw him everything vanished.

At the Durga pooja, after Prerna’s family is denied entry, Anurag’s father sends him to let them in. The duo ends up offering their prayers to Goddess Durga together. After the pooja, Prerna asks Anurag if he likes men, to which he says he does. Anurag asks whom does she like in the pandal so that they don’t end up liking the same man. When she points at a man, he calls that man and it is revealed that the two are childhood friends and know each other for years. Prerna is left embarrassed by the conversation.

Soon, Prerna goes back to Anurag and apologises to him for the awkward conversation and he tells her that it is all fine. With this, the audience also got to see the introduction of a negative character whose identity has not been revealed yet. Just as Anurag and Prerna were talking, a fire broke out at the Pandal.

Stay tuned for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Episodes Written Updates!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More