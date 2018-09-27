Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 26 September 2018 full episode written updates: The much-awaited show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has finally launched on Star Plus. Featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma, the show is the reboot version of the earlier show that goes by the same name.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 26 September 2018 full episode written updates: Ekta Kapoor’s hit-show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back on Star Plus featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma. In episode 2, as Prerna was apologising for asking Anurag if he likes girls, Parth’s friend revealed that Anurag is a relationship for a long time. Speaking about the same, Anurag says that that is how our society is. If a man does not pursue or run after girls, they think that something might be wrong.

Soon after, Fire breaks out at the Durga Pandal. As everyone evacuates the pandal, Anurag’s mother gets worried about the special dupatta she prepared for Goddess Durga to seek blessings for Anurag and starts crying. Similarly, Prerna is stuck in the storeroom right behind Goddess Durga’s idol. Seeing his mother crying, Anurag decides to get the dupatta from the raging fire.

Making a heroic entry into the pandal with a car, Anurag manages to save himself from the fire and save the dupatta. White coming out, he sees Prerna rushing to save the idol of Goddess Durga from the fire. Seeing Prerna in trouble, Anurag rushes to help Prerna and a dupatta envelopes them.

With this, heavy rain pours over the pandal and extinguishes the massive fire. After everyone is united, Anurag’s mother blames Prerna’s family and holds them responsible for the fire at the pandal but Anurag’s father defends them. With this, Prerna’s father took the responsibility of making everything alright at the Pandal for the Dashmi pooja.

At home, Prerna’s friend says that Anurag and Prerna should be together but Prerna clarifies that there is no such thing and they will never be together. To which, the duo toss a coin and state that if heads then Anurag is her friend’s but if tails come then Anurag is hers. Ridiculing the same, Prerna ignores the fate of the coin.

