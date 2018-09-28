Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 27 September 2018 Written Updates: The reboot version of iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back on Indian Television. Starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles, the show is the reboot version of the show that goes by the same name. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 aires on Star Plus at 8 PM from Monday to Friday.

The reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii is back on Star Plus and it is making the buzz for all the right reasons. In episode 3, Anurag’s mother Mohini gets angry with Moloy for insulting her in front of Prerna’s father Rajesh after she held him responsible for the fire at Durga Pandal. However, Moloy states that Rajesh is not just an employee but his good friend and he is not responsible for what happened.

Meanwhile, while Prerna’s mother asked her husband why did he take the responsibility when it was not his fault, he stated that Anurag’s father is his friend. To which, she responds that where was their friendship when they were stopped from entering the VIP area at the Durga Pandal and added that Mohini does not remember his daughter’s name. He shot back that Anurag did save Prerna from fire, to which she added that it is only him who pays them respect. Speaking about the loan they have taken from the family, Rajesh announced that he has decided to sell his inherited property and that upsets her.

In the morning, as Prerna was getting ready to leave for college, her mother asked her to give prasad to Anurag and his family since he saved her from the fire last time. When Prerna reaches Anurag’s house, she meets his father who is glad to see her at the house after so many years. Asking about Anurag, Moloy gives her the directions to Anurag’s room. Soon when Prerna enters the room, she trips and the prasad smears on her face.

That’s when Mohini’s brother Naveen enters and helps Prerna. After Prerna washes her face, she is shocked to see him as he introduces her. Looking at Prerna, Naveen says she can be Prerna to many people and his closeness towards her makes her feel awkward. Right after Anurag enters the room and Prerna explained to him that she ended up entering the wrong room. While leaving, Naveen ends up stepping on Prerna’s dupatta and finds it torn. Naveen promises her to buy a new and better dupatta, which she declines.

Anurag and Prerna head to their room to discuss books and college which makes her feel sleepy. In their conversation, Prerna mentioned that she was up late at night to help her mother. While leaving, Anurag’s mother ignores Prerna and goes on to greet Naveen after urging Anurag to have breakfast.

At the Durga Puja, Anurag helps Prerna after he watches her carrying a huge box. Soon, he requests his mother to buy something from their stall to which she agrees. When someone calls Anurag, he leaves to help them. Ordering Prerna’s mother to pack everything, she tells her friends that she is doing charity, which offends Prerna’s mother.

Right after it, Anurag notices that upper tent of the mandap is getting lose and decides to tighten it. Prerna’s friend Anjali comes and tries to have a conversation with her, but Anurag is more engaged in tightening the tent. Prerna comes rushing and helps him to tighten the rope. To which, Anjali said that it did not come to her mind that she could have helped him like Prerna did.

They all go inside and Naveen places a dupatta right on her head. Shocked by all this, Naveen explains what happened in the morning to her parents but Prerna says that it was not needed. Naveen leaves by saying that his work is done. Later when Prerna tried to pick diyas, her hand gets hurt and Naveen comes in to hold her hand which makes her uncomfortable. As Prerna was dancing with the diyas, Naveen tries to come closer to Prerna and she is shocked by it. Anurag notices that something is wrong.

