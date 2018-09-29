Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 28 September 2018 Written Updates: The reboot version of iconic television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back on Indian television. Featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma, the show has raised excitement among the fans. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 PM from Monday to Friday.

Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back on Star Plus and is creating hype for all the right reasons. In Episode 4 of the show, as Prerna is dancing, Naveen comes close to her and picks up a burnt piece. After picking it up, Naveen tells Prerna that her feet are very beautiful so she should be careful. Prerna feels uncomfortable and walks out to join her family. Prerna’s father Rajesh get a call from their real estate agent who informs them that their land has been affected by the floods because of which the buyer has backed out.

With this, he adds that no farming or cultivation would be possible at the land for the coming 2-3 years. This upsets Rajesh and he gets tensed about how will he be able to repay Moloy’s loan. Soon after, the ritual of Sindoor starts. As Naveen heads towards Prerna to apply her sindoor, a burnt piece of coal comes in the way and his feet get burnt.

At the pandal, Naveen approaches Anurag’s mother Mohini. When Mohini asks him if he had been playing sindoor with the ladies, he confesses his liking towards Prerna and states that he wants to marry her. On being quipped by Mohini why Prerna as she belongs a middle-class family, he stated that he had married 2 influential women and his marriage with them broke. Thus, now he wants to marry a simple girl whom he can control and they both are made for each other. After Naveen persuasion, she agrees and decides to get him married to Prerna.

When the statue of Goddess Durga is being taken, Prerna sees Anurag struggling and comes to help him. Naveen comes and stands beside her and tries to touch her hand. Prerna gets miffed and shrugs off his hand. Nivedita’s husband notices it. Later when Prerna’s friend confronts her and says why did she not slap Naveen, she stated that it is an auspicious occasion and everybody is happy. She did not want to spoil it all. On the other hand, Nivedita’s husband confronts Naveen and says he saw what he did with Prerna and added that they both have similar qualities. To which, Naveen says that there is nothing like that.

Later, Prerna’s friend and the daughter of Mohini’s friend start fighting over Anurag and arguing who will get dropped by him at home. While Prerna and Anurag smile at each 0ther. With this, Anurag says that he will go with Prerna and Prerna supports him to get out of the tricky situation. After leaving pandal, Prerna asks him whether he has ever travelled in a taxi and they both get in the taxi.

On their way to home, Prerna and Anurag talk about love, attention from girls and his past relationships. In this, Anurag states that he doesn’t think he will fall in love but when he does he will tell her. Prerna asks him to do tell her as she will tease him a lot. Prerna gets out of the taxi at Anurag’s home and gives him an example of thorn bird. Anurag says to himself that he does not want to fall in love.

Next day, Naveen tells Mohini that Anurag’s father is heading to Singapore for an official meeting and she had to talk to him about him and Prerna. When she heads down, he tells her to talk to Anurag if it is professional and if it is personal then she should handle it herself. At Prerna’s house, she overhears her parents talking about their flood-affected property.

