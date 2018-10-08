Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 8 October 2018 Written Updates: The reboot version of iconic television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back on Indian television. Featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma, the show has raised excitement among the fans. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 PM from Monday to Friday.

Prerna and Naveen dance on a romantic track at the ceremony. Moloy says he never thought Prerna would take such a decision and he cannot handle all this. Anurag wonders if Prerna is willingly getting married then why is her family not happy?! She isn’t someone who would go against their wish.

Moloy accuses Mohini of rushing through the ceremonies because he was away. She states that it was Prerna’s family wish to get the ceremony arranged so early. When Moloy says he knows Prerna and she isn’t like that, Mohini states that Prerna has gone against her parents’ wish and agreed to marry a person who is her father’s age. She adds that Prerna wants to open her bank account in her house as quickly as possible.

Prerna and Anurag talk about her marriage with Naveen. Anurag says he saw her taking the cheque from Naveen and she can tell him if there’s something wrong but Prerna tells him to stay out of it

Naveen thanks Mohini for ensuring he gets engaged to Prerna. It wouldn’t have been possible without her. Naveen asks Mohini the best place to buy sarees in Kolkata. However, Mohini asks him not to encourage their dreams.

Naveen comes at Prerna’s house. He tells her family that they are going shopping. He asks for her father’s permission but her father says that he doesn’t think Prerna needs their permission. Prerna’s mom scolds Suman for wearing the jewellery gifted by Naveen and his family.

Anurag goes to saree shop but the shop owner tells him that her mother had ordered a suit for him. Mohini says she wants Anurag to look the best. However, Anurag responds that he doesn’t want to meet Chandralika.

Naveen asks Prerna to try blouses. Prerna and Anurag are in the same store. Prerna enters Anurag’s changing room after he leaves. As soon as Prerna enters, she notices the clothes and leaves as it is already occupied. While leaving, Prerna and Anurag bump into each other and Prerna says she is there with Naveen. When Prerna says the choice of clothes is Naveen’s, Anurag adds her choice is Naveen.

After changing, Anurag arranges a safety pin for Prerna. Anurag asks if Prerna needs any help and Prerna agrees. He secures her pallu on her shoulder with a safety pin. Prerna thinks to herself that she knows Anurag is angry but she cannot tell him the truth even if she wants to.

At Prerna’s house, Suman informs Prerna’s friend Anjali about Prerna’s wedding getting arranged at Basu’s house. Anjali thinks that Prerna has ditched her and is getting married to Anurag. While Anurag wonders why he is so protective about Prerna as she is distancing herself from him.

Naveen enters Prerna’s changing room. He tries to teach her how to wear a saree like a high profile girl and touch her inappropriately. Prerna stabs him with his heel and states that this marriage is a compromise for her and she is doing it only for her family.

