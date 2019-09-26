Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Not Gauahar Khan, Television actor Aamna Sharif, who charmed her way into everyone's hearts with her performance in Kahiin Toh Hoga, has been roped in to play Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She will be seen stepping into the shoes of Hina Khan.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: More than the lead stars Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma played by Paarth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez, fans are more intrigued and interested about the grey characters of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Be it Mr. Bajaj or Komolika, it is baddies of the show who have been grabbing headlines and acting as TRP magnets. As Mr. Bajaj continues to bring havoc to AnuPre’s love story, it seems like the makers of the film have decided to amp up the drama quotient in the show with the re-entry of Komolika.

First Hina Khan and now Aamna Sharif. Coming fresh out the success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Komolika was a bold choice for Hina Khan, which garnered her praises. After the success story of Hina as Komolika, it seems like actress Aamna Sharif, who was much loved for her role in Kahiin Toh Hoga, seems to be following the same route.

But, the question remains will she able to do justice to the role? The character portrayal of Komolika in the earlier season played by Urvashi Dholakia is such an iconic one that it is hard to take it out of our memories. She portrayed the character with such finesse that it is hard to find imagine anyone match up to it. With the komo swag and oomph brought in by Hina Khan, it will be a tough challenge for Aamna Sharif, especially since she has been away from the Tv world for a long time. Years down the line, it would be interesting to see how the fans respond to her entry.

On being asked with comparisons with Hina Khan, Aamna recently said in an interview that she hasn’t had the chance to see her perform as Komolika. However, she has heard that Hina’s performance was commendable. When quipped about Urvashi Dholakia’s performance, she responded that the actor essayed the role in such a powerful manner that Komolika has emerged as a cult figure.

After winning hearts as Kashish Garewal in Kahiin To Hoga, Aamna Sharif also featured in shows like Hongey Judaa Na Hum and Ek Thhi Naayika. Not just television, Aamna has also been a part of films like Aloo Chaat, Ek Villian and more. Along with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Aamna Sharif will also be seen playing a cameo in Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film RoohiAfza.

