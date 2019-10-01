Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aamna Sharif to replace Hina Khan as Komolika on October 10, the promo has been released by the makers and first look of new Komolika is revealed. Now it is confirmed that Aamna Sharif is going to depict the negative role in the show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: One of the most popular shows of Indian television created a buzz once again with its remake, Ekta Kapoor took the show on the summit of the success again. Once the love story of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma stole all the hearts, now the impact of the show seemed to be same. Ekta Kapoor shows are famous for their twist and turns and unpredictable story, here, she created a remake of one of the most favorable shows Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Parth Samthan and Erica Fernandes are performing Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma in the show, respectively. The negative roles are even more attractive in this show that is Komolika and Mr. Rishab bajaj. Mr. Bajaj is performed by Karan Singh Grover and earlier Komolika was played by television queen Hina Khan. Hina Khan quit the show for some other projects, she is about to make her Bollywood debut and running towards her busy schedule.

Komolika episode was ended but now it will take rebirth with more dangerous plans to destroy Anurag and Prerna’s love. Recently, a promo was released in which Aamna Sharif is introduced as Komolika, she is all set to comeback in Anurag and Prerna’s life after plastic surgery. In the promo, it was shown that Prerna confessed her feeling for Anurag but unfortunately, Mr. Bajaj and Komolika’s devilish plans would not let it happen.

Till now we have seen that how Prerna got married to Bajaj and Anurag madly tried to get her back but his all efforts were gone down in front of smart and devil Bajaj. Now after introducing Aamna Sharif as Komolika it can be said that the trouble is going to be double for the couple. It will be interesting to see that now, how the story will take a turn and what other drama will be added by Ekta Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App